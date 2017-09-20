Suspect involved in standoff with Longview police in 2016 sentenced to 5 years

The suspect involved in a standoff with Longview police in June of 2016 has been sentenced.

Sonny Dee Edwards Jr. received a five-year prison sentence Tuesday, according to Judge David Brabham, who was sitting in for Judge Alfonso Charles.

Edwards was arrested on June 25, on charges of violation of a protective order and criminal mischief. Officers were dispatched to an unknown problem in the 500 block of Mamon Drive. When officers arrived, they were told that a suspect had entered a home that he wasn't supposed to be in, by a protective order. Police say they helped two females inside of the home escape through a window.

Longview police SWAT team and the Crisis Intervention and Negotiations team were called to the scene to help.

According to police, Edwards was armed with several weapons inside of the home, barricading himself inside for several hours. At one point, the suspect fired several rounds at the police robot.

Police say they negotiated with Edwards to come out peacefully. He finally agreed to surrender and was taken into custody.

