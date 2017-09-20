Person finder helps others find family, friends after Mexico earthquake

Google’s person finder lets people search a growing data base of information regarding the safety and whereabouts of people affected by yesterday’s earthquake in Mexico. The database is still pretty small given the affected area, but it’s just another way people can check for their family and friends if they haven’t been able to get in touch yet.
http://google.org/personfinder/2017-puebla-mexico-earthquake
DPS is working a possible pursuit right out of Athens.More >>
A fourth suspect wanted in connection with a double murder in East Texas is behind bars, according to the Bossier City Police Department.More >>
The suspect involved in a standoff with Longview police in June of 2016 has been sentenced.More >>
Three men are behind bars and are charged in the murder of two ETX young-adults.More >>
Bride-to-be Caitlin Campbell and her fiancé, Lathan Pilcher, are asking family and friends to roll up their sleeves.More >>
