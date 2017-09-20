Person finder helps others find family, friends after Mexico ear - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Person finder helps others find family, friends after Mexico earthquake

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect

Google’s person finder lets people search a growing data base of information regarding the safety and whereabouts of people affected by yesterday’s earthquake in Mexico. The database is still pretty small given the affected area, but it’s just another way people can check for their family and friends if they haven’t been able to get in touch yet.

http://google.org/personfinder/2017-puebla-mexico-earthquake

Powered by Frankly