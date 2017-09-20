Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve your East Texas neighbors

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

Volunteer Tyler

STEM/STEAM! The Tyler Public Library is looking for instructors for their monthly STEM class offering for children and teens. Information: Yolanda Prince, Volunteer Coordinator, at (903) 531-1100, email VolunteerTyler@tylertexas.com

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! If you have a heart to help celebrate lives, we will find a way for you to share at The Hospice of East Texas. As a volunteer you may connect with caregivers and patients through short visits and support. Or, you may prefer sorting and displaying donated items in the Hospice Resale Shops either in Henderson or Nacogdoches. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

A non-profit charity affiliated with the AARP needs volunteers to serve as Tax Counselors and Greeters to provide free tax return assistance to the low-medium income taxpayers, especially the elderly. Training will be in December and January. Volunteers are asked to work 4 hours or more each week during the tax season from February 1 to April 15. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication or http://www.aarp.org/giving-back, or contact Jim Novy at (903) 581-1809.

East Texas Crisis Center

East Texas Crisis Center is a non-profit charitable organization, providing safety, shelter and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes, and helping clients restore dignity and purpose in their lives, while promoting public compassion and awareness to reduce violence in our community. There are many opportunities available to volunteers desiring to help end the cycle of violence by donating their time and talents. Volunteer training begins October 9th at 6:00 p.m. to be held here at East Texas Crisis Center. This is a 2 ½ week training course that will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please remember to donate your unused cell phones. Items currently needed are medium size suit cases, pillows, alarm clocks, scrubs, ladies and children’s underwear and socks, if you are interested in making a positive difference in our community by helping others, contact Angela L. Gray, Volunteer Program Coordinator today! Phone (903) 579-2530, or visit our website http://www.etcc.org/volunteers.htm.

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Saturday, September 16 from 2-4 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication



North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com