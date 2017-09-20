Couple asking for blood donations in lieu of wedding gifts

Bride-to-be Caitlin Campbell and her fiancé, Lathan Pilcher, are asking family and friends to roll up their sleeves. The couple is hoping to donate 50 gallons of blood instead of receiving gifts from loved ones on their wedding day.



The couple met at a Carter Bloodcare 50-gallon challenge at Tyler Junior College in 2013.



Pilcher says, “We just hit it off from there really."



Now, both are in the profession of helping others. Pilcher is a fireman for the City of Gladewater and Campbell is an MRI technician.



The couple got engaged last fall and immediately knew they wanted to pay tribute to how they first met. They've partnered with Carter Bloodcare to host their own 50-gallon challenge and are asking friends and family to donate blood instead of purchasing wedding gifts.

Campbell says, “We thought it would be a neat idea to get the community involved and help us give back".



The 50-gallon goal will require donations from about 400 people. So far, they’ve raised just over three gallons, but they have until their wedding day in October to reach their goal.

if you'd like to donate blood towards Campbell and Pilcher’s 50-gallon challenge, you can visit any Carter Bloodcare Center, just tell them you'd like to donate towards the "wedding challenge."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.