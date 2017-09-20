East Texans with family in Mexico 'mortified' waiting for news following earthquake

Tyler based CPA Juan Martinez has family in the town of Hujuapan de Leon. He says one of his aunt's home was destroyed, but the family is safe. (Source: KLTV)

Iris Rios's aunt and her aunt's three children were safe following the quake. (Source: KLTV)

In the aftermath of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico City, some East Texans are explaining what it's like for their families who live there. The death toll is now over 200 people in the wake of shaking lasted between six and seven minutes.

"My grandma, who lived through the 1985 quake, said [this quake] felt worse than that," KLTV 7 Noticias Producer Iris Rios said.

Her family lives in Cuernavaca, which is south of Mexico City. It sits about 70 miles from the epicenter of Tuesday's quake. She says the window between hearing about the quake and hearing from her family was long.

"Lines wouldn't go through," she said. "So in that moment I started to panic."

As of today, she says she is still waiting to hear from one of her aunts. She says she heard from her grandmother three hours after the quake occurred.

Juan Martinez is another East Texan with affected family. He says one of their homes in Huajuapan de Leon was completely destroyed.

"Unfortunately, this town suffered a lot of damage," he said.

It sits in the Mexican state of Oaxaca about 90 miles from the quake's epicenter.

Tuesday's earthquake struck just 12 days after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit further south, off the southern coast near the Guatemalan border. People who are searching for family can search a growing database assembled by Google, which tracks public records through affected areas and attempts to link family members.

