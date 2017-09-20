Suspects at large following pursuit with law enforcement

Two suspects are still on the run after a pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday morning.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, early Wednesday morning deputies from his office took a report of a stolen pickup south of Rusk.

Campbell said about an hour later around 1:30 a.m. the stolen vehicle was spotted at the Whataburger in Bullard. Campbell said that’s where the chase began.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Tyler. Tyler police officers deployed spike strips on Grande Ave but the vehicle kept going. The vehicle stopped after a second set of spike strips were deployed.

Campbell said the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. He said a K-9 unit was brought in along with 20 to 25 officers to search the wooded area where the suspects fled.

The search through the wood was called off late Wednesday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.