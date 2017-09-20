DPS identifies driver injured in school bus crash in Titus County

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a driver who was injured in a Tuesday crash involving a school bus in Titus County.

DPS Sgt. Sylvia Jennings identified the man as Jesse Collier, 81.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 67 East, Jennings said.

According to a preliminary crash report, a Mount Pleasant ISD bus was traveling east in the outside lane of U.S. 67 when it came to a stop and the driver activated the bus caution lights. A Chevrolet S-10, driven by Collier, was traveling behind the bus. Collier failed to come to a complete stop and crashed into the bus.

Thirteen students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The students and the bus driver were not injured.

Collier was flown to a hospital in Tyler with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.