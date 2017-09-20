Gift of Love: Alexis

It was a fun afternoon at creating some art work at Bless your Art with Alexis. She is 12 years old and in the 7th grade. She is full of spunk and has a strong sense of who she is and what she wants. Alexis is talkative, friendly and easy to get to know. While Alexis hasn't decided what she want to be when she grows up, she does know that helping others is in her future.



"I would like to help homeless people," Alexis said.



Alexis also loves to read and enjoys video games and spending time with her family. But that's not all, Alexis loves to have fun!



"Make water balloon fights," Alexis said.



As for her favorite foods, it's right in line with most children her age.



"Pizza. What kind? Pepperoni. And what about dessert? Blizzards ," Alexis said.



When it comes to Alexis' three wishes, they all have to do with meeting her favorite singers.



"Meet Justin Beiber, meet Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato," Alexis said.



Alexis wants to see them in concert and maybe even get an autograph! But what she wants even more than all that is a forever family.



"Mom and Dad, brothers and sisters," Alexis said.



Alexis has a difficult history due to abuse and neglect that she has suffered, but she is working hard to make progress. She responds well to positive reinforcement and will work hard to achieve those things. Alexis needs a family that can help her feel safe enough to be a child and secure enough to let herself be loved. She would likely do best as the youngest or only child in a home. Most importantly, Alexis needs a forever family to show her the Gift of Love.

