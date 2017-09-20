Hurricane Harvey: How to help those impacted

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, packing 130 mph winds, and dumping more than 40-52 inches of rain throughout the southern portions of Texas and Louisiana. Multiple deaths were reported and hundreds of people lost their homes due to storm damage and flooding.

Several short-term and long-term efforts have been launched to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. To add your organization or aid group to this list contact webstaff@kltv.com.

Other efforts:

ETX Veteran Resources Center, Contact 903-316-6478

The East Texas Food Bank is serving as a hub for its sister food bank, the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont. That center serves food pantries in Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk and Sabine counties. Learn more about what's needed here, or call the center at 903-597-3663.

Tyler Salvation Army is taking volunteers to the affected area to assist with recovery. For more information, visit the center at 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX or call 903-592-4361. The organization says the best way to contribute is to donate. You can also text "STORM" to 55155, or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to donate. To volunteer, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

FEMA is hiring Texans for recovery efforts. Learn more about that effort here.

The American Red Cross is also providing financial assistance to Texas households impacted by Harvey. To learn more about the application process, click here.

The Humane Society of the United States is accepting donations to help animals impacted by the storms and floods. For more information, click here and see more general information about aid efforts here.

The ASPCA is also accepting donations for animals affected by the storm. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit them online.

The state of Texas also has a fund.

Texas Farm Bureau is taking donations.

