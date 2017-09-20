Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy at times. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Becoming partly cloudy for the rest of the day with south winds, breezy at times, gusting to 12-15 mph. A slight chance for a few isolated showers, mainly in southern areas this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Very much the same for tomorrow with a warm, muggy start and a very warm, humid afternoon. There's still a chance for a few isolated showers to pop up Thursday afternoon, but the chance for rain decreases by Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny heading into the weekend with no cool down in sight. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through Saturday and Sunday. The slight chance for afternoon showers will return to the forecast Sunday and could increase next week with a possible cold front.