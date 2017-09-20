Photos show damage of Diana warehouse where fire started

Multiple East Texas fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire in Diana Tuesday night.

Gilmer Fire says they were called to assist in the blaze at Small Woods and Associates warehouse in the 100 block of Village Drive in Diana around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning several other fire departments were working to tame the metal warehouse fire including Ore City, Glenwood, Judson, and Harleton.

A neighbor tells KLTV he heard what he believed to be an explosion just before the fire.

