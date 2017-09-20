Multiple fire departments respond to Diana warehouse fire

Multiple East Texas fire departments are on the scene of a large warehouse fire.

Gilmer Fire says they were called to assist in the blaze in the 100 block of Village Drive in Diana around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning several other fire departments were working to tame the metal warehouse fire including Ore City, Glenwood, Judson, and Harleton.

There is no word if the blaze has posed a hazmat risk to the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Good Morning East Texas and KLTV.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.