Multiple fire departments respond to Diana warehouse fire

Multiple crews worked to fight warehouse blaze early Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV viewer) Multiple crews worked to fight warehouse blaze early Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV viewer)
DIANA, TX (KLTV) -

Multiple East Texas fire departments are on the scene of a large warehouse fire. 

Gilmer Fire says they were called to assist in the blaze in the 100 block of Village Drive in Diana around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning several other fire departments were working to tame the metal warehouse fire including Ore City, Glenwood, Judson, and Harleton. 

There is no word if the blaze has posed a hazmat risk to the surrounding area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Good Morning East Texas and KLTV.com for the latest updates. 

