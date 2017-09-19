Clint Conque visits Rose City - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Clint Conque visits Rose City

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

Stephen f. Austin head football coach Clint Conque paid a visit to the Rose City this afternoon.

It's perfect timing to pump up the program, considering the Jacks are coming off a dramatic last second win over Incarnate Word.

Put on by the alumni association, Conque was the featured speaker at a Lumberjack networking event. Coach Conque got to brag a little about SFA's first victory of the year. Not to mention that despite a rough non-conference, the Jacks are 1-0 in Southland Conference play.   

Alize Ward is the hero, but East Texas wide receivers including Brownsboro's Tamrick Pace and Carthage product Tee Goree are helping lead the way. The two combined for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory over the cardinals.
 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Clint Conque visits Rose City

    Clint Conque visits Rose City

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-09-20 02:47:11 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Stephen f. Austin head football coach Clint Conque paid a visit to the Rose City this afternoon. It's perfect timing to pump up the program, considering the Jacks are coming off a dramatic last second win over Incarnate Word. Put on by the alumni association, Conque was the featured speaker at a Lumberjack networking event. Coach Conque got to brag a little about SFA's first victory of the year. Not to mention that despite a rough non-conference, the Jacks are 1-0 in South...More >>
    Stephen f. Austin head football coach Clint Conque paid a visit to the Rose City this afternoon. It's perfect timing to pump up the program, considering the Jacks are coming off a dramatic last second win over Incarnate Word. Put on by the alumni association, Conque was the featured speaker at a Lumberjack networking event. Coach Conque got to brag a little about SFA's first victory of the year. Not to mention that despite a rough non-conference, the Jacks are 1-0 in South...More >>

  • Lufkin shocks John Tyler for Red Zone Game Ball

    Lufkin shocks John Tyler for Red Zone Game Ball

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-09-20 02:19:28 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers.  "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman.   "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...

    More >>

    Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers.  "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman.   "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly