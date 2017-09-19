Clint Conque visits Rose City

Stephen f. Austin head football coach Clint Conque paid a visit to the Rose City this afternoon.

It's perfect timing to pump up the program, considering the Jacks are coming off a dramatic last second win over Incarnate Word.

Put on by the alumni association, Conque was the featured speaker at a Lumberjack networking event. Coach Conque got to brag a little about SFA's first victory of the year. Not to mention that despite a rough non-conference, the Jacks are 1-0 in Southland Conference play.

Alize Ward is the hero, but East Texas wide receivers including Brownsboro's Tamrick Pace and Carthage product Tee Goree are helping lead the way. The two combined for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory over the cardinals.



