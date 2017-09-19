Lufkin shocks John Tyler for Red Zone Game Ball

Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers.

"We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman.

"All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we practice to win," said Malik Jackson, senior receiver.

To be fair, the Lions almost came back from a 23 point deficit. By the 4th quarter, John Tyler had made it a three point game.

"We can't stop. We stopped in the middle of the game and let them come back. made ourselves nervous at the end. We just got to keep going," said Thomas.

"That's it. I think it's a teaching point right there. You can't let good people come back. Then if it happens and it gets tight at the end you got to push through and make plays," said Todd Quick, Lufkin Head Football Coach.

Make plays is exactly what the Panthers did. Isaiah Phillips unhitched the wagon for a 57 yard touchdown run that sealed the deal for Lufkin.

"Coach Green kept saying get the ball back and we'll go out there. So as defense we had to get that ball back for our offensive. When they rolling, we rolling. The faster they roll, the faster we roll," said Thomas.

"I was really happy with our offense. We scored when we had to, and then the defense made a good play on 4th down. So there is a lot of good things," said Coach Quick.

Hopefully there are plenty more good things to come for this historic 6A program, that may have lost some warriors, but not their fight.

"We just know that we have to do what we do. Can't get too relaxed. We just have to make plays. Everyday we could get better, but I feel like we're ready," said Jackson.

"That first was loss was horrible and we don't what to feel that anymore. So we are going to keep building and keep going," said Thomas.

