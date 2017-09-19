Sticking around East Texas

You've probably seen the images of the last of the Hurricane Harvey evacuees returning home. Turns out, all of them aren't going back. Donna McCollum has a new report tonight at 10 about the ones who are choosing to call East Texas home.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is tracking the activity in the Atlantic for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from that and whether you need to be prepared for it to affect the weather where you live.
We continue giving you coverage of East Texas high school football that you won't see anywhere else. Tonight at 10, Delaney Brey has a new report on why the Lufkin Panthers say their defeat of arch rival John Tyler wasn't all about revenge.
Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers. "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman. "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...More >>
"This project offers the same carbon reduction as that of 182,000 acres of forest annually," a speaker at Tuesday's ribbon cutting said.More >>
One person was transported after a wreck involving a school bus in Titus County but officials say no students were injured.More >>
Two high school football teams that were involved in an altercation during a game have been placed on probation, the University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.More >>
Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.More >>
