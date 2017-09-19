1 transported in Titus County school bus crash, no students injured

One person was transported after a wreck involving a school bus in Titus County but officials say no students were injured.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 67, Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms. A spokesman for the department declined to release details on the crash, but did confirm that no students were injured.

It is unclear which bus was involved in the crash and details are limited.

KLTV has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Titus County Sheriff's Office for more information.

