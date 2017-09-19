Methane from Pine Hill Landfill will now be converted to Renewable Natural Gas

Methane is harvested from decomposing garbage that's beneath the hills at the Pine Hill Landfill. (Source: KLTV)

When garbage arrives at a dump and is buried, it begins to decompose. It's that decomposition process that an East Texas landfill is beginning to take advantage of.

Republic Services will begin to convert the methane that's emitted from decaying garbage into clean and usable Renewable Natural Gas. A new gas processing facility was unveiled Tuesday, and is ready to operate.

"This is expected to generate 404 million cubic feet of natural resources," Republic Services General East Texas Manager James Murphy said in a press conference. "This reduces carbon emissions equal to about 19.8 million gallons of gasoline consumed."

Gas from the decomposing garbage is piped into this new facility, then hydrogen sulfide and hydrocarbons are removed.

"You are reusing and re-purposing the molecules of the waste that came from these surrounding communities," Renewable Natural Gas Coalition representative David Cox said.

The finished product is Renewable Natural Gas. Luke Morrow with Morrow Renewables says the project offers the same carbon reduction as that of 182,000 acres of forest annually.

People from across all lines of the company were present in at the ribbon cutting, including crews who built the facility. Some elected officials were also on site.

"There's going to be a whole bunch of folks here who are going to make a nice living, support their families, put their kids through school because of this venture," State Rep. Travis Clardy said to the crowd.

Facility construction started in June and was just completed. There is also another facility that processes methane into RNG at Republic Services' Tyler lease.

