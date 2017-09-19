Victim states kidnapping was misunderstanding after alert issued by police and DPS

An East Texas Police Department plans to pursue charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman.

White Oak Police Department says that it all started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when they were called to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on South Lake Harris Road.

Police were informed that Dylon Benefield, 21, who police say is a reported gang member, forced his way into a home and "kidnapped" his ex-girlfriend. Police say he could face a criminal trespass and criminal mischief charge.

The woman, Melissa Zapata, was found safe. She tells KLTV that it was all a misunderstanding.

"I called the officers and I was like, you know, ‘This is Melissa Zapata. I was not kidnapped. I left because I was going to talk to him. It wasn't against my will,’" Zapata says.



Zapata says that's what she told police after an early morning scramble to find her and her ex-boyfriend Benefield.



"It's on the news. It's on Facebook. It's everywhere. And I was just like, 'Oh my god. What happened?' " Zapata says.



What did happen after White Oak police posted the alert on their Facebook? The post also stated Zapata was “entered into law enforcement databases as missing.”



"I was chilling with my friend and he just comes out of nowhere and he's like you know, ‘I wanna talk to you’ and so he grabs my hand and we walk outside," she says.



Zapata says the two walked away from her home. That's when she claims her dad and her friend began to follow them.



"We're walking that way and then he picked me up again, he started running a little faster because here they come they're yelling … ‘Leave her alone!’ And this and that and I'm like, ‘It's OK. He just wants to talk to me,’ ” Zapata says.



Zapata says her dad and her friend got into a vehicle, followed them and got out.



"So they get out and they try to attack him from both sides … trying to get me," Zapata says.



Zapata says that's when her father and friend left, presumably to call the police. Zapata says she and Benefield then went to Longview after being picked up by a friend. Police say the situation had them concerned.



"When you have a missing person, I think it's only natural that the worst case scenario pops in your head immediately so it's a very urgent situation for all of us," says Brannon Robertson with the White Oak Police Department.



Regardless of the manpower, or time and effort that went into looking for her, Zapata maintains that it was all a misunderstanding.



"It wasn't a kidnap, but I guess, my dad, he just overreacted," Zapata says.

The 19-year-old is back with her parents and there's no word yet on Benefield’s whereabouts. Zapata's father did not want to comment. Police say they still wanted to look into the case even though the victim stated that the incident was "not a kidnapping.”

