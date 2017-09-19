1 sentenced, 1 set for trial in 2016 gas station robberies

A Tyler man will serve eight years in confinement for his role in a botched armed robbery attempt.

Jordan Devers was ordered to prison on Monday to serve time for driving the getaway car used in an aggravated robbery at the Pac-N-Save gas station on SE Loop 323 back in October 2016.

The sentence is the result of a plea agreement, according to court records. Devers was also facing another armed robbery charge as well as an evading arrest charge but those were not prosecuted.

The Pac-N-Save armed robbery was botched after a stun gun-wielding clerk chased away Devers’ partner in crime, Martiness Jones-Bigam. Police said Jones-Bigam pulled a knife on the clerk, who then refused to hand over any money and chased the man from the store.

Jones-Bigam is scheduled to have his day in court on Oct. 2 with District Judge Jack Skeen presiding.

Jones-Bigam faces three aggravated robbery charges related to incidents at gas stations in Tyler. He was arrested in late October 2016 by a deputy constable who walked into the Super Food Mart gas station on West Gentry Parkway to find Jones-Bigam allegedly armed with a knife and trying to rob the clerk.

Jones-Bigam has been in the Smith County jail awaiting trial, held on $525,000 in bonds.

