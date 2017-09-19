1 sentenced, 1 set for trial in 2016 gas station robberies

Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.More >>
Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.More >>
An East Texas Police Department plans to pursue charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 19 year old woman.More >>
An East Texas Police Department plans to pursue charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 19 year old woman.More >>
At a Tyler ISD board meeting last month residents argued for and against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.More >>
At a Tyler ISD board meeting last month residents argued for and against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.More >>
After a bat with rabies was found in Tyler, city officials there are asking the public to look out for their pets and to call them immediately.More >>
After a bat with rabies was found in Tyler, city officials there are asking the public to look out for their pets and to call them immediately.More >>
A Tyler man will serve eight years in confinement for his role in a botched armed robbery attempt.More >>
A Tyler man will serve eight years in confinement for his role in a botched armed robbery attempt.More >>