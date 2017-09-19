Gregg County crews begin work on 26-acre arboretum

"This project offers the same carbon reduction as that of 182,000 acres of forest annually," a speaker at Tuesday's ribbon cutting said.More >>
"This project offers the same carbon reduction as that of 182,000 acres of forest annually," a speaker at Tuesday's ribbon cutting said.More >>
One person was transported after a wreck involving a school bus in Titus County but officials say no students were injured.More >>
One person was transported after a wreck involving a school bus in Titus County but officials say no students were injured.More >>
Two high school football teams that were involved in an altercation during a game have been placed on probation, the University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.More >>
Two high school football teams that were involved in an altercation during a game have been placed on probation, the University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.More >>
Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.More >>
Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.More >>
An East Texas Police Department plans to pursue charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 19 year old woman.More >>
An East Texas Police Department plans to pursue charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 19 year old woman.More >>