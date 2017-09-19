Gregg County crews begin work on 26-acre arboretum

Longview city leaders said an East Texas garden destination is starting to take shape.

Gregg County Road and Bridge crews began work on the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center this week. The official groundbreaking is set for next Thursday.



"We discovered we had an example of every indigenous plant flora that's unique to east Texas. Right there on that 26 acres of land and its ideal to be developed into this arboretum," said Kimberly Fish, PR Coordinator for the Longview Arboretum Nature Center Board of Directors



The City of Longview partnered with Gregg County commissioners to clear the land.



Precinct 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said even though the arboretum is in city jurisdiction, the entire county will benefit.

"Anybody really traveling along I-20 that loves garden tourism. We've created an economic generator in an area that's probably not known for that type of thing," Fish said.



In the first phase crews will develop, gardens, parks, trails and a lake and pavilion area for small public events.



"Giving people not only a place to decompress from this really hectic world that we live in and study and reflect," Fish said.



The entire cost of the project is about $5 million. The first phase is set to be complete by October 2018.

