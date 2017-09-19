Following student suicide, superintendent issues call for prevention

Bullard Independent School District is urging parents and guardians to be aware of students who exhibit signs of distress that could be precursors to suicide.

Superintendent Todd Schneider penned an open letter to the community addressing a recent student suicide and prevention efforts.

"Given the recent tragic event, now is the time for this conversation and for all to work together to address suicide, an issue that goes beyond the boundaries of our schools, but affects those we care so deeply about our students," Schneider said.

The letter was released to the public Tuesday. See the complete text below.

