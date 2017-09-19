Card skimming suspect indicted in Smith County

Bullard Independent School District is urging parents and guardians to be aware of students who exhibit signs of distress that could be precursors to suicide.More >>
Bullard Independent School District is urging parents and guardians to be aware of students who exhibit signs of distress that could be precursors to suicide.More >>
A card skimming suspect has been indicted in Smith County.More >>
A card skimming suspect has been indicted in Smith County.More >>
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis announced the completion of two major road projects during Commissioners Court Tuesday.More >>
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis announced the completion of two major road projects during Commissioners Court Tuesday.More >>
Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.More >>
Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.More >>
Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.More >>
Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.More >>