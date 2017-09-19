Card skimming suspect indicted in Smith County

A card skimming suspect has been indicted in Smith County.

Yoslays Garcia Torres, 34, of Houston, was arrested for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, a State Jail Felony in August.

On August 9, officers responded to the Walmart Super Center, located on Troup Highway in response to a suspicious person purchasing numerous gift cards with cloned stolen credit card information.

Officers located Torres leaving his vehicle and detained him to investigate the suspicious activity that was reported. Numerous gift cards were determined to have been purchased with stolen cloned credit card information, in his possession.

Some of the stolen credit card information was linked to victims in Tyler, leading investigators to believe that the suspect gained the stolen credit card information from pump skimming.

Torres is in the Smith County Jail. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

