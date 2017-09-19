Smith County Road Projects Complete

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis announced the completion of two major road projects during Commissioners Court Tuesday.

County Road 149 (New England Road), which connects U.S. Highway 69 South and Old Jacksonville Highway, was improved. Davis said the road was approximately 1.6 miles long, with half of the length being ground up and reshaped. The entire roadway was overlaid and restriped by Reynolds & Kay Ltd. The road sees heavy traffic, including concrete trucks from a business located there, Davis said.

“I think it looks excellent,” Commissioner Jeff Warr said of the road in Precinct 1.

The project cost $299,505, coming in under budget by $27,424.

Davis also gave Commissioners a report on a second project -- the completion of road improvements to CR 46 and CR 4227. The project was awarded to Reynolds & Kay two years ago but took longer than expected to complete.

CR 46 was widened, from 22 feet to 26 feet, and base repairs were made before it was overlaid. Davis said the road sees a lot of truck traffic, especially since the City of Tyler’s north-side wastewater treatment plant is located there.

CR 4227 had more base failures than they estimated so it cost more and took more time to repair before it was overlaid.

The projects cost $1,594,700, which ended up being $103,226 more than the original bid. Davis said the higher cost was a result of the more-than-expected base failures on both CR 46 and CR 4227.

“You guys did an excellent job out there and we appreciate it,” Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said of the roads in Precinct 4.

ROADWORK BEGINS

CR 1261 (Big Eddy Road) is the next major road project for the county. On Monday, work on the road’s culverts began. When that is completed, the road will be widened, from 22 feet to 26 feet, repaired and overlaid. The road -- which runs from Noonday, west to Lake Palestine -- sees heavy traffic.