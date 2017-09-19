Affidavit: New details on 2 arrested in Smith County, charged with injury to child

An arrest warrant affidavit is revealing new details about two people who were arrested after a 15-month-old child was found with a black eye and bruising on his abdomen and back.

Two people were arrested in connection with the crime - Terral Deshon Carter, 26, and Taylor Skinner, 24. Carter is charged with injury to a child and Skinner is charged with injury to a child by omission.

The affidavit, obtained Tuesday by KLTV, details what led deputies to secure a warrant for the pair's arrest.

On Aug. 27, Smith County deputies received a call from Child Protective Services reporting an incident of child abuse. Deputies were advised that a child had been admitted to a local hospital with severe injuries consistent with abuse.

According to the affidavit, the CPS worker said she saw the child had a black eye, major bruising on his abdomen and back and also had backed up bowels.

The affidavit states that detectives found that Carter had "intentionally and knowingly caused serious bodily injury" to a young child, by hitting the child in the abdomen and back. The child suffered blunt force trauma to the intestines, which caused the lining of the intestine to tear and the child's stool to empty into the stomach, causing an infection."

The child had to be taken to a Dallas hospital to undergo surgery and part of the child's intestines and bowels had to be removed.

Detectives first spoke to the child's mother, Taylor Skinner, 24, at the hospital where she told them that her family had all recently had a stomach bug. She advised that she lived with her boyfriend, Carter, one other adult and two children.

The affidavit describes what unfolded:

On Monday, Aug. 21, Skinner was advised by Carter through a text message with a picture of her son that the child had a puffy eye and swelling. She asked Carter what happened and he replied that he did not know.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Carter advised Skinner that her son had started to have uncontrollable vomiting.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Skinner said she gives all her children baths in the evening. She witnessed her son had bruising on his eye and his nose at the time. Another adult came over to spend the night.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Skinner advised that she left her son with Carter's relative and the relative's boyfriend. Carter left the residence after she did. Both arrived back the residence later in the afternoon to find the child "lethargic, limp, and heavy." Skinner took her son to the hospital and told police she did not observe any bruising on her son until they were at the hospital.

Carter gave the same timeline as Skinner, telling authorities he works nights and sometimes sleeps during the day. Both Carter and Skinner mentioned his relative being at the residence all week.

Detectives interviewed both Carter's relative and the other adult who came to visit. The relative gave the same timeline to police except she said she left the residence Wednesday and did not return home until Friday night. She said when she returned Friday, she asked Skinner what was wrong with her son after witnessing him looking like a "zombie." Skinner replied that she did not know but lifted his shirt and showed both the adults the bruising on his abdomen.

Detectives determined that Carter had been alone with all of the children since Wednesday when the vomiting was reported to have started.

After reviewing text messages between Carter and Skinner, both parties spoke about the young child's vomiting and the bruising of his abdomen. A picture was also located in the text messages of the bruises. Both parties discussed taking him to the hospital but wanted to wait for the bruising to go away. The conversation and picture were stamped for Thursday, Aug. 24.

On Sept. 6, detectives spoke with both Carter and Skinner and it was confirmed that the young child was left in the care of Carter while Skinner went to work on August 24 and August 25. The affidavit shows the couple admitted that no one else was at the residence at that time.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined by detectives that Carter was the only person responsible for the boy's injuries.

Carter is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

Skinner is charged with injury to a child by omission, a state jail felony.

The child is reportedly recovering.

