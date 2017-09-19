Warrant sought for man who reportedly kidnapped ex, teen says 'I wasn't kidnapped'

A card skimming suspect has been indicted in Smith County.More >>
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis announced the completion of two major road projects during Commissioners Court Tuesday.More >>
Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.More >>
Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.More >>
White Oak Police say they are pursuing charges against the man who reportedly kidnapped a teen from her house Tuesday morning.More >>
