Warrant sought for man who reportedly kidnapped ex, teen says 'I wasn't kidnapped'

White Oak Police say they are pursuing charges against the man who reportedly kidnapped a teen from her house Tuesday morning.

White Oak Police are looking to charge Dylon Benefield with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief after Melissa Zapata was reported missing by her family.

Zapata returned home safely around 9 a.m.Tuesday after DPS posted a missing person flyer on Facebook. A friend of Zapata's saw the post and called Zapata's cell phone. Zapata answered and told her friend she was ok and where she was at. She was picked up by her friend and brought home.

Zapata later told police she was not kidnapped and knew Benefield was coming over.

Police were told by Zapata's family that she had been taken against her will by Benefield, who is her ex-boyfriend.

Lieutenant Robertson, with White Oak Police, says family members witnessed the alleged kidnapping and chased Zapata and Benefield down the road. They went to a house where they knew someone and called Police. Officials say evidence from Zapata's home support the family's claim that she was kidnapped, due to damage to a door.

Zapata told police Benefield picked her up from her house because she has an injured foot. She says they walked off to talk and her dad and brother started following them.

Zapata did not have any injuries when she returned home.

Police are still investigating the conflicting reports and are still searching for Benefield.

Benefield has been known to drive a red Chevrolet Impala with unknown Arkansas plates. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call the White Oak Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.