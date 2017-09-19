Suspect who allegedly charged Smith County deputy indicted by grand jury

A Smith County grand jury has handed down an indictment for a suspect who was shot by a deputy after he allegedly charged him during a traffic stop.

Kenneth Carner, 56, of Larue, was indicted Sept. 14 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County on a charge of assault against a public servant. Carner was arrested back on June 30 at a hospital following a June 17 incident.

RELATED: Suspect who was shot by Smith County deputy during traffic stop charged in hospital

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on June 17, a deputy pulled over a car Carner was driving in the 8400 block of Lavender Road. SCSO said Carner was stopped because he was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

When the deputy attempted to detain him, Carner allegedly swung at her and hit her. The deputy tased Carner and he pulled the prongs of the taser out. The sheriff's office said the deputy again tased the man but he also pulled those prongs out and fled the scene, tossing down what officials believe was methamphetamine.

The deputy chased Carner into the woods and to the side of the road where they were attacked by the occupant of the vehicle. SCSO said the deputy felt a tug at their holster and that's when they fired two shots.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.