Teen accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times indicted

An East Texas ten has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on a sexual assault of a child charge.

Justin Ray Dunford, 17, of Tyler was indicted Sept. 14 for a sexual assault of a child charge. Dunford was previously arrested in July after reports that he had sexually abused a child.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Dunford was living with a family near Lake Tyler.

On May 28, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call that a young child had been sexually abused by Dunford.

Authorities said that the young girl told a family member that her genitals were sore, and was taken to the doctor for a checkup, where a rash was found on her genitals.

The girl later told a family member that Dunford had touched her genitals, and performed oral sex on her various times.

Dunford remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000.

