Tyler man who shot through window of home injuring 13-year-old indicted

The suspect involved in a shooting at a Tyler home, where a 13-year-old was injured, has been indicted.

Kadareawn Lee Mosley, 19, of Tyler, was indicted Sept. 14 for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from an incident that occurred in July of 2017.

On July 8, Mosley was involved in a narcotics deal at Fun Forest Park where multiple shots were fired. Police located one of the suspects a short time later and he was arrested.

A few days later, at 3:04 a.m. on July 20, police investigated a shooting in the 3900 block of McDonald Road. The suspect fired five rounds through a window of a residence, injuring a 13-year-old boy. Police believe the teenager was not a target in the shooting.

Investigators later determined that Mosley was the shooter and was acting in retaliation for the shooting at Fun Forest Park.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Mosley is also suspected of shooting another person in the back. That shooting occurred at 12:29 a.m. July 21 on Nutbush Avenue. Police say the shooting was related to money and narcotics.

Mosley is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $623,500.

