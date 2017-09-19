Longview to host flash run to raise awareness of human trafficking

An East Texas City is hosting is hoping to shine a light on human trafficking through a flash walk this weekend.

The Longview Flash-Glow Run/Walk will take place 5 p.m. Saturday September 23rd at McWhorter Park, where anyone is welcomed to participate and bring awareness, prevention, and education to human trafficking in Texas.

Anyone interested in further details or would like to participate, click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.