Community activist announces intention to seek Tyler City Council District 2 seat

The suspect involved in a shooting at a Tyler home, where a 13-year-old was injured, has been indicted.More >>
The suspect involved in a shooting at a Tyler home, where a 13-year-old was injured, has been indicted.More >>
A 22-year-old woman died when she drove off the road near Hemphill late Monday night, and her SUV struck a tree.More >>
A 22-year-old woman died when she drove off the road near Hemphill late Monday night, and her SUV struck a tree.More >>
An East Texas City is hosting is hoping to shine a light on human trafficking through a flash walk this weekend.More >>
An East Texas City is hosting is hoping to shine a light on human trafficking through a flash walk this weekend.More >>
The Tyler junior college campus police is currently investigating after reports of loud sounds near campus.More >>
The Tyler junior college campus police is currently investigating after reports of loud sounds near campus.More >>
A community activist has announced his intention to seek the City Council District 2 seat in the May 2018 election.More >>
A community activist has announced his intention to seek the City Council District 2 seat in the May 2018 election.More >>