Community activist announces intention to seek Tyler City Council District 2 seat

A community activist has announced his intention to seek the City Council District 2 seat in the May 2018 election.

Broderick McGee made his announcement today.

The current District 2 City Council Member, Darryl Bowdre, cannot run again due to term limits.

McGee was born and raised in Tyler, graduating from John Tyler High School.

He received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Le Tourneau University, and a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Columbia Southern University.

He is employed with Kluber Lubrication as the Human Resource Manager.

McGee currently serves as President of the Rose City Chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management).He has previously served as a District Director for Texas SHRM, as President of East Texas HR Association and as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of East Texas. He is an alumnus of Leadership Tyler Class 27.

His community involvement also includes service as Pastor of Administration at the New Life Community Church and Minister of Music at the Liberty Baptist Church.

McGee is also a volunteer serving the City of Tyler as a Commissioner for the Planning & Zoning Commission.

“After visiting with residents of the district as well as community leaders over the past several months, I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council. Tyler has great momentum with the pay – as – you - go plan and the overall businesslike approach to City government. I believe my business background and experience serving with various community boards will be an asset in working as a member of the City Council. I would consider it an honor to be elected to this position.” said McGee.

