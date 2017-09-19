TJC investigating after reports of 'loud bang' near campus - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC investigating after reports of 'loud bang' near campus

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler junior college campus police is currently investigating after reports of loud sounds near campus.

According to TJC’s public information officer, Rebecca Sanders, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, when an officer heard a loud bang near the campus.

At this time, Sanders confirms that there is an ongoing investigation, but the source of the noise is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly