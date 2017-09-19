Tyler police investigating report of possible shots fired - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Police are responding after two men allegedly fired weapons at each other Tuesday in Tyler.

About 1:20 p.m., officers were called to Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Parkway in response to a shots fired call.

According to Tyler Police Department Officer Don Martin, the department received a report that two men fired shots at each other and fled. Officers are investigating the report.

