City of Frankston without water, school district dismisses classes early

Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.

Tuesday afternoon the district announced via a social media page that water has been cut off at the district and will remain off for about three hours.

"Parents who can come pick up children may do so at the campus offices. Busses will run at 12:30 pm. If no one is home to receive students, elementary students will be brought back to school and supervised by school staff. Busses will run again at the normal time for any students who remain at campus," the district said in the post.

A City of Frankston official said the city is without water and will be for some time. Repairs were being made to the water tower on Highway 155 in the middle of town where the break occurred.

Crews are on scene attempting to repair and there is not boil water at this time

For information on picking up students, contact the elementary school campus at 903-876-2215 or the middle school or the high school campuses at 903-876-3219.

