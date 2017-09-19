2 escape unharmed after Tyler house fire

Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Berryhill Drive in Tyler in response to a structure fire.

Five engines responded to the scene.

Firefighters later learned that two women were home at the time of the fire, which started in the kitchen on the stove. The fire mostly damaged the attic.The women were able to escape uninjured.

The fire remains under investigation.

