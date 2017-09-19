2 escape unharmed after Tyler house fire

Police are responding after two men allegedly fired weapons at each other Tuesday in Tyler.More >>
Police are responding after two men allegedly fired weapons at each other Tuesday in Tyler.More >>
Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.More >>
Frankston Independent School District has dismissed classes for the rest of the day due to issues with the city water supply.More >>
Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.More >>
Two people escaped uninjured after a house fire in Tyler.More >>
Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.More >>
Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.More >>