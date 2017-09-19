Plea agreement reached in East Texas bank robberies case

Tyler Fire confirms they are on scene of a structure fire.More >>
Tyler Fire confirms they are on scene of a structure fire.More >>
Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.More >>
Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.More >>
A 22-year-old woman died when she drove off the road near Hemphill late Monday night, and her SUV struck a tree.More >>
A 22-year-old woman died when she drove off the road near Hemphill late Monday night, and her SUV struck a tree.More >>
White Oak Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old female.More >>
White Oak Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old female.More >>