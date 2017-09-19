Plea agreement reached in East Texas bank robberies case - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Plea agreement reached in East Texas bank robberies case

By KLTV News Staff
Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.

Hector Carmago, 48, was arrested April 21 in Longview and is charged with using a weapon to take more than $17,000 from three banks in Liberty City, Kilgore and Longview.

Carmago was set for a jury trial in October.

A sentencing date will be set once the plea agreement is approved by the federal court.  

