Plea agreement reached in East Texas bank robberies case

Prosecutors have notified the federal court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Kilgore man accused of robbing several East Texas banks, according to federal court records.

Hector Carmago, 48, was arrested April 21 in Longview and is charged with using a weapon to take more than $17,000 from three banks in Liberty City, Kilgore and Longview.

Carmago was set for a jury trial in October.

A sentencing date will be set once the plea agreement is approved by the federal court.

