Police say missing White Oak teen found safe

White Oak Police say a missing 19-year-old woman who was kidnapped by an ex-boyfriend has been found safe.



Lieutenant Brannon Robertson confirmed around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Melissa Maythe Zapata returned home safely. Police had said that she was taken against her will by her ex-boyfriend around 1:30 a.m. that morning.



The suspect is Dylon Benefield. He is a reported gang member in the area and is considered dangerous. Robertson says no one is in custody in connection to the kidnapping at this time.



Benefield has been known to drive a red Chevrolet Impala with unknown Arkansas plates. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call the White Oak Police Department.



