White Oak Police searching for missing teen, kidnapped by ex boyfriend

White Oak Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old female who they say has been kidnapped.

Melissa Maythe Zapata was taken from her home, against her will, by her ex-boyfriend around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect is Dylon Benefield. He is a reported gang member in the area and is considered dangerous.

Benefield has been known to drive a red Chevrolet Impala with unknown Arkansas plates.

If you have any information on Zapata's whereabouts you are asked to contact police immediately.

