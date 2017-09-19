Freedom Fighters: Hazel DuBose

Hazel Dilihay DuBose grew up in the Shady Grove community in Cherokee County, where she was related to at least 80 percent of the population.

She and her sister both graduated from the Jefferson Davis Hospital in Houston, considered a state of the art hospital for the time.

The Army doctors at the hospital kept encouraging the two sisters to join the Army, and since their family had historically had a soldier in every war, they decided to go to the recruitment and sign up. Everything went well until their physical examination.

"He looked at my right ear and said, 'you don't have an eardrum."

The doctor said the rules stated that a recruit had to have two eardrums.

"So my sister said well goodbye. She can't go. I'm not going."

The two girls left, and thought no more about it, until they opened two thick envelopes that came in the mail.

"You are required to report for duty to the U.S. Army Nurse Corp. on such and such a date."

The sisters were stationed at Brooks Field Hospital in San Antonio.

"The outfit I was in was called the 80th Service Command."

It was at Brooks that Hazel met her husband, Robert T. Dubose, an officer in charge of training at the base. The two were married after a whirlwind courtship.

"Everything was short in those days, you didn't have time. I think we married about three months later."

The newlyweds spent only three weeks together before Hazel was transferred to Camp Berkley in Abilene.

"I almost deserted. I was furious but there was nothing I could do, I had to pack up and go to Camp Berkley which was a prelude for service in the desert."

Hazel treated a wide variety of cases during her two years as an Army nurse. Some were post-traumatic stress disorders, which didn't even have a name at the time.

One of her patients complained loudly that he wasn't getting treated for his septic throat condition, he said the doctor just came in once a day and stuck him in the back. Penicillin was so new, it was being exclusively used on service patients.

"Almost instantly it caught on and saved a lot of lives."

Hazel realized early on that the patients she was treating were for the most part very young.

"If they were very sick they were frightened and realized right away what they needed was mama, so you had to be kind of a mama as well and reassure them that they were in good hands."

Hazel DuBose was honorably discharged from the Army in September of 1945 and was once again reunited with her husband.

Now at the age of 94, she looks back at her time in the U.S. Army Nurse Corp. with pride and understanding.

"Our generation, I think, when I think about it, was given a job to do and we did it. I feel it was time well spent."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.