Tuesday's Weather: Foggy start. Becoming partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! It's another foggy start to the day with visibilities down to a mile or less. Be extra careful on your morning commute. Partly cloudy this afternoon and warm again. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a light southerly breeze. A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but once again, most places will remain dry. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a warm, muggy start. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s and there's still a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon showers. Thursday looks very much the same with partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and a slight chance for rain. Friday is the official start of the fall season, but temperatures will still very much feel like summer through the weekend.

