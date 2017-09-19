Tuesday's Weather: Foggy start. Becoming partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 90s

After Monday's meeting, the biggest question that remains is not if the board will move to vote on the subject, but when.More >>
After receiving Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors this morning, sophomore safety Alize Ward has been named STATS FCS Defensive Player of the Week, the agency announced Monday afternoon..More >>
An East Texas Animal Shelter Supervisor is in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey to provide vaccines to animals in shelters.More >>
Rumors of students consuming alcohol before this past Friday’s Longview ISD varsity football game are being investigated by district officials.More >>
