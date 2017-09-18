Honors keep rolling in for SFA's Alize Ward

Press Release



After receiving Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors this morning, sophomore safety Alize Ward has been named STATS FCS Defensive Player of the Week, the agency announced Monday afternoon. Ward claims the national weekly plaudit after making the game-winning play in Stephen F. Austin's Southland opener against Incarnate Word this past Saturday in Homer Bryce Stadium.



With just 16 seconds left on the clock and playing defense on a UIW third-and-six from its own 25-yard line, Ward picked off the Cardinal's Sean Brophy as he heaved a flea flicker pass down the field. The sophomore returned the interception down the home sideline as time expired, hurdling a would-be tackler and leaping into the end zone with 00:00 showing on the clock. The game-winning pick-six will go down in SFA football lore as one of the most dramatic finishes ever in Homer Bryce.



The play received national recognition and appeared as the No. 3 play on ESPN SportCenter's Top 10 plays of the night. It will most likely be shown throughout the remainder of the college football season and will be a strong candidate for FCS play of the year.



The game-winning pick-six was the Lumberjacks' first takeaway of the 2017 season and was just Ward's second interception of his career. Nearly a year ago to the day, Ward turned the momentum in a 31-28 road upset of 13th-ranked McNeese State, making a key interception with five minutes remaining to set up the SFA's game-winning drive.



A native of San Diego, California (DeSoto H.S.), Ward had a total of 10 tackles in the win over UIW, including seven solo stops and a five-yard tackle for loss. He also had a pair of pass breakups and was the Lumberjacks' second leading tackler on the night. Appearing on special teams as SFA's main kickoff return man, Ward had three returns for 68 yards, including a 49-yard run off of the game's opening kickoff. He finished the game with a total of 138 all-purpose yards to lead the 'Jacks.



The safety is off to a tremendous start in 2017, leading the 'Jacks in total tackles (31), solo stops (15) and pass breakups (5). Ward's 10.3 tackles per game ranks second in the Southland, while he tops the league in passes defended at two per contest with five total pass breakups and one interception this season.



Ward becomes the first SFA football player to collect national player of the week accolades since running back Loren Easly was selected as STATS FCS Freshman of the Week on Oct. 5, 2015.



Up next…



The 'Jacks will hit the road this weekend for their first Southland road game of 2017, taking on Abilene Christian in a 6 p.m. kickoff from the Wildcats' brand new Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium Saturday, Sept. 23.



Stay tuned to SFAJacks.com, as well as SFA's social media platforms, for complete coverage of Lumberjack football this fall.