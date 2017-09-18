School name change still center stage

There was no name change for Robert E. Lee high school on the Tyler ISD board meeting but that didn't keep the crowds away tonight. Doug Murray was there as the board addressed what would need to happen for any naming of a school property and explains how this all fits into the passionate discussion about what to do at REL.

An East Texas veteran is playing a key role in a nationwide, shore to shore effort to find solutions for veterans who feel they can't go on anymore. Haley Squiers has the story of Joseph Cox and how he's putting one foot in front of the other to show support for those who no longer have a voice and those who are afraid to speak up.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is in the First Alert Weather Center, working on your new forecast. He's joining us tonight at 10 with information that will help you know what to expect from the weather where you live.

