Pound the Stone: Tyler Lee off to a 3-0 start

Coming into 'Week 4' of the season at 3-0 isn't easy, just ask the Tyler Lee Red Raiders. Previous to 2017, the Red Raiders hadn't experienced a perfect start in 14 years.

"We're definitely not finished, but it was relieving just to get through the preseason. It's obviously a big deal, but it's not district. We still have work to accomplish," said Chance Amie, Tyler Lee quarterback.

The Red Raiders will open up district play this Friday against a Rockwall Heath defense that has kept their last three opponents to a combined 53 points.

"They return nine from last year. They are an experienced team. They got kids committed to the University of Arkansas, who's a safety and running back that's really talented. So they deserve the credit they are getting," said Kurt Traylor, Tyler Lee Head Football Coach.

But the response to those facts, is the same it's been since first year head coach Kurt Traylor took over this Tyler Lee program.

"All he wants us to do, is to pound the stone," said LaDarius Wickware, Tyler Lee running back.

"Pound the Stone" is a mantra that has taken over the Red Raider culture. A simple phrase has multiple meanings.

"Keep on pushing yourself, even if you get tired. Just keep pushing yourself, keep hitting that stone. It doesn't matter how many hits you take, you got to keep hitting back till it breaks," said Wickware.

"Ride with my teammates, ride with my coaches. Just give 110 percent on everything we do. I'm just ready to display what we built up so far," said Amie.

"Pound the Stone" might not keep the Red Raiders perfect for all of 2017, but it's given this team a payoff they've been missing for the passed few seasons.

"Joy just hitting you hard, brothers coming together loving you. It don't get no better then that," said Wickware.

