City of Tyler speaks about dangers of rabies after rabid bat found

After a bat with rabies was found in Tyler, city officials there are asking the public to look out for their pets and to call them immediately.

Last Tuesday the city of Tyler Animal Control were called to the 400th block of West Charnwood Street to collect a bat that had been found outside by a resident.

That has prompted the city to issue notices and continue to warn citizens about the dangers bats may carry.

“Rabies is endemic in Texas. It's present in our bat population, this is why we vaccinate our pets. It's nearly always a fatal disease. There have been a few cases of people surviving it, but they usually have brain damage afterwards because of the types of protocols that are used to actually kill the virus. It's a very serious disease,” says Shawn Markmann with Tyler Animal Control.

The city of Tyler says it is a "class c" misdemeanor if you fail to vaccinate your dog or cat by four months of age.

They don't know where the bat may have come from, but the possibilities range from old homes, buildings, or trees.

