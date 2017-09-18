History, law experts give their perspective on REL name change debate

At a Tyler ISD board meeting last month residents argued for and against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

Those for the change made arguments such as “If general Lee won these black students would still be slaves. Do we really want to honor that?”

Some against argued that if the school’s name is changed then other schools, such as John Tyler and Rice Elementary would have to be changed as well.

At tonight’s meeting residents are likely to comment on the matter again. Randall Gilbert, a member of the Smith County Historical Society argues that before the discussion people need to know their history.

“Smith County voted overwhelmingly for succession in 1861,”says Gilbert. “Virtually everyone of military age went into the confederate army.”

Gilbert, whose office is in the old Smith County jail, argues that society should preserve and learn from history not erase it.

“When you’re a child your mom teaches you not to grab the hot skillet handle,” says Gilbert. “The study of history in effect, is what keeps society from grabbing that hot skillet handle.”

Gilbert adds that knowing the facts puts things in perspective. Gilbert says “had the civil war not happened, there would not be a thirteenth amendment, because they wouldn’t have gotten the votes had the south stayed.”

UT Tyler Law Professor, Eric Lopez, says trusting democracy, as was done in the past is the solution to the debate today.

“We do have these contests,” says Lopez. “The school board goes through its procedures, they make their decisions and if we as a public don’t like it there are elections there for a reason.”

No action will be taken on the name change at tonight’s board meeting.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.