East Texans help vaccinate animals in south Texas affected by Harvey

An East Texas Animal Shelter Supervisor is in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey to provide vaccines to animals in shelters.

Chris Kemper with the Longview Animal Shelter says they began calling South Texas shelters to provide rabies vaccines.

He spoke with us about the work they are doing to make sure every animal is taken care of.

It's been a busy day with 220 vaccines being put to good use by Chris Kemper and his team with Longview animal services.

"Some of the things that people worry about more than anything is are their animals and how their animals going to get taken care of," says Kemper.

Many of the animals were victims of hurricane Harvey.

"Often times animals are the overlooked victims of these types of situations," says Kemper.

Kemper says they began cold calling shelters and found out they had something that was needed.

"We had a whole bunch of rabies shots that we had ordered from last year that were fixing to go out of date and instead of discarding these, we decided that we were going to make a trip down here to south Texas," says Kemper.

They've taken the vaccines to two cities Baytown and Beaumont.

"We've vaccinated 100 to 120 animals there in Beaumont," says Kemper.

They are going to keep going until they run out of vaccines.

"We have another location we're going to head to after this where hopefully we're going to use the last hundred, or so vaccines we have," Kemper.

They don't do it for recognition, they don't do it for praise. Kemper says the reason is simple.

"One thing that we've learned after Hurricane Harvey is Texans, we take care of our own," says Kemper.

Kemper says they will be heading back to Longview tonight, but will go back to help again if needed.

