Longview ISD investigates after student is hospitalized during football game

Rumors of students consuming alcohol before this past Friday’s Longview ISD varsity football game are being investigated by district officials.

A student was taken to the hospital from the football field on Friday night, but the district declined to say whether the student is enrolled in Longview ISD or Dallas ISD.

The incident happened during the Longview Lobos homecoming game against Lobos South Oak Cliff Bears.

An update was not provided on the student’s current condition.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.