Bond set at more than $3 million for suspect who shot deputies, rammed sheriff's vehicles

Bond has been set at $3,050,000 for a Bowie County suspect who allegedly shot deputies and evaded arrest.

Monday, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office said Bryan Lee Batchelor was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest in a vehicle. The department says all of the deputies who were injured during the incident have been treated and released.

Batchelor was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when deputies were dispatched to assist the DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire in the 4600 block of Farm to Market 44 East.

They were informed the home owner, Batchelor, was not wanting them to put out the fire and pointing a firearm at the members of the DeKalb Volunteer FD.

Officials said Batchelor jumped in his truck driving into a pasture to elude deputies as they arrived.

RELATED: Bowie County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect who shot 2 deputies, suspect in custody

Deputy Eric McMillian was the first one to arrive at this address and Deputy Westin Fannin who is a member of the DVFD rode with McMillian to locate Batchelor. While the two deputies were driving through a field to get to Batchelor, their vehicle became stuck.

Officials said Batchelor rammed the sheriff’s office unit then discharged several rounds at the deputies while they returned gunfire. Both deputies suffered gunshot wounds but were not critically injured.

Batchelor again fled and was spotted on County Road 4241 by Deputy Clint Freeman.

The sheriff's office said that Freeman could see Batchelor had intentions of striking his vehicle and he attempted to maneuver his vehicle out of Batchelor’s way to avoid this collision but was unsuccessful. Freeman’s vehicle became inoperable.

It was at this time that deputies lost sight of Batchelor and did not know where he had hidden. Lt. Chris Allison and Deputy Martin McGee were in the area looking for Batchelor.

They found him on County Road 4235 when Batchelor turned his vehicle’s exterior lights on. Batchelor yet again intentionally drove at and smashed into a BCSO patrol unit.

Officials said the second exchange of gunfire took place at this location. BCSO deputies were able to take Batchelor into custody at this time. They treated Batchelor for his injuries until medical personnel arrived.

Batchelor was then transported to the hospital where he remains in the custody of BCSO.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.