Bond set at more than $3 million for suspect who shot deputies, rammed sheriff's vehicles

An East Texas Animal Shelter Supervisor is in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey to provide vaccines to animals in shelters.More >>
An East Texas Animal Shelter Supervisor is in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey to provide vaccines to animals in shelters.More >>
Rumors of students consuming alcohol before this past Friday’s Longview ISD varsity football game are being investigated by district officials.More >>
Rumors of students consuming alcohol before this past Friday’s Longview ISD varsity football game are being investigated by district officials.More >>
Bond has been set at $3,050,000 for a Bowie County suspect who allegedly shot deputies and evaded arrest.More >>
Bond has been set at $3,050,000 for a Bowie County suspect who allegedly shot deputies and evaded arrest.More >>
The suspect accused in a 2015 standoff with Longview Police at Saddle Brook Apartments has waived his right to a trial by jury.More >>
The suspect accused in a 2015 standoff with Longview Police at Saddle Brook Apartments has waived his right to a trial by jury.More >>
Palestine Regional Medical Center is transitioning its EVS, dietary and linen services to the management of HHS, beginning in November.More >>
Palestine Regional Medical Center is transitioning its EVS, dietary and linen services to the management of HHS, beginning in November.More >>