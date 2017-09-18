Palestine Regional transitioning to HHS, says employees will be retained

Palestine Regional Medical Center is transitioning its EVS, dietary and linen services to the management of HHS, beginning in November.

According to Terri E. Barton, Director of Strategic Marketing, Texas Region, employees of Palestine Regional Medical Center will have the opportunity to be retained by HHS.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report, released Monday by the Texas Workforce Commission, announced that about 50 Palestine Regional Medical employees would be impacted by the change.

A statement released to KLTV by Barton, reads in part:

HHS is known for patient satisfaction, cleanliness and quality, and we are confident that this is the right decision for our hospital and the people we serve. All of our employees will have the opportunity to be retained by HHS and will continue to be part of our team, pending mandatory employment screenings. Retaining PRMC employees was a big part of our decision to transition to HHS; we value all of our team members and want to keep them at PRMC. Furthermore, we are proud of the work these departments have been doing, and we know that under the leadership of HHS their commitment to quality will continue to be at the forefront.

