Week 4 Scores

Here are the schedules for Week 4. Find out who your team is playing below:
6A
Friday's Results
Lufkin 47
Monterrey Tech 7
Mesquite Horn 52
Longview 34
Rockwall 48
John Tyler 7
Rockwall Heath 24
Tyler Lee 14
5A
Corsicana 22
Marshall 19
Jacksonville 34
Mt. Pleasant 18
Lindale 35
Terrell 17
Nacogdoches 31
Hallsville 14
Henderson 39
Pine Tree 17
Whitehouse 28
Sulphur Springs 6
4A
Liberty-Eylau 52
Atlanta 32
Bullard 44
Commerce 24
Chapel Hill 24
Gladewater 7
Diboll 45
Center 42
Rusk 33
Fairfield 21
Joaquin 47
Huntington 0
Texas High 44 F/OT2
Kilgore 41
Brownsboro 32
Mineola 27
Paris 38
Pittsburg 20
Jasper 36
Rudder 7
Spring Hill 77
Emory Rains 26
Van 49
Palestine 28
Waco Robinson 34
Athens 20
Waxahachie 20
Canton 14
Tatum 30
Wills Point 24
3A
Newton 55
Bridge City 14
Carlisle 40
Alba-Golden 0
Como-Pickton 34
Overton 6
Corrigan-Camden 47
Kountze 32
Madisonville 59
Crockett 21
White Oak 29
Daingerfield 28
Edgewood 56
Grand Saline 0
Garrison 50
Alto 36
Big Sandy 27
Harleton 0
Harmony 72
Quitman 0
Beckville 48
Hemphill 34
Hughes Springs 39
Hooks 16
Jefferson 56
Frankston 0
Lone Oak 47
Whitewright 0
Paul Pewitt 51
New Boston 22
West Rusk 40
New Diana 23
Mt. Vernon 47
Ore City 7
Redwater 55
Winona 33
Troup 19
Westwood 17
Winnsboro 12
Sabine 7
2A
Buffalo 55
Groveton 21
West Sabine 56
Burkeville 0
Linden-Kildare 58
Dekalb 41
Grapeland 64
Frost 6
Timpson 38
Hawkins 14
San Augustine 22
Kirbyville 6
Lovelady 48
Leon 8
Union Grove 28
Mt. Enterprise 3
Rice 63
Cayuga 6
Tenaha 62
Clarksville 6
1A
Leverett's Chapel 58
Trinity School of Texas 20
TAPPS
All Saints 21
Cross Roads 8
Bishop TK Gorman 56
Waskom 38
Malakoff 49
Grace 47
Brook Hill 42
St. John's 0
