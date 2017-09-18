Week 4 Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 4 Scores

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here are the schedules for Week 4. Find out who your team is playing below:

6A

Friday's Results

Lufkin 47
Monterrey Tech 7

Mesquite Horn 52
Longview 34

Rockwall 48
John Tyler 7

Rockwall Heath 24
Tyler Lee 14


5A

Corsicana 22
Marshall 19

Jacksonville 34
Mt. Pleasant 18

Lindale 35
Terrell 17

Nacogdoches 31
Hallsville 14

Henderson 39
Pine Tree 17

Whitehouse 28
Sulphur Springs 6


4A

Liberty-Eylau 52
Atlanta 32

Bullard 44
Commerce 24

Chapel Hill 24
Gladewater 7

Diboll 45
Center 42

Rusk 33
Fairfield 21

Joaquin 47
Huntington 0

Texas High 44 F/OT2
Kilgore 41

Brownsboro 32
Mineola 27

Paris 38
Pittsburg 20

Jasper 36
Rudder 7

Spring Hill 77
Emory Rains 26

Van 49
Palestine 28

Waco Robinson 34
Athens 20

Waxahachie 20
Canton 14

Tatum 30
Wills Point 24


3A

Newton 55
Bridge City 14

Carlisle 40
Alba-Golden 0

Como-Pickton 34
Overton 6

Corrigan-Camden 47
Kountze 32

Madisonville 59
Crockett 21

White Oak 29
Daingerfield 28

Edgewood 56
Grand Saline 0

Garrison 50
Alto 36

Big Sandy 27
Harleton 0

Harmony 72
Quitman 0

Beckville 48
Hemphill 34

Hughes Springs 39
Hooks 16

Jefferson 56
Frankston 0

Lone Oak 47
Whitewright 0

Paul Pewitt 51
New Boston 22

West Rusk 40
New Diana 23

Mt. Vernon 47
Ore City 7

Redwater 55
Winona 33

Troup 19
Westwood 17

Winnsboro 12
Sabine 7


2A

Buffalo 55
Groveton 21

West Sabine 56
Burkeville 0

Linden-Kildare 58
Dekalb 41

Grapeland 64
Frost 6

Timpson 38
Hawkins 14

San Augustine 22
Kirbyville 6

Lovelady 48
Leon 8

Union Grove 28
Mt. Enterprise 3

Rice 63
Cayuga 6

Tenaha 62
Clarksville 6


1A

Leverett's Chapel 58
Trinity School of Texas 20


TAPPS

All Saints 21
Cross Roads 8

Bishop TK Gorman 56
Waskom 38

Malakoff 49
Grace 47

Brook Hill 42
St. John's 0

Powered by Frankly